Derry gallery hosting online workshops to keep kids busy over Easter

The Void Gallery in Derry are running a number of Easter fun workshops for children over the next couple of weeks.
The workshops will be hosted by local artist Sinead Crumlish.
On Saturday, March 20, Sinead will show young participants how make an ornament out of balloons and papier-mâché.
Then, on Saturday, March 27, Sinead will guide people through creating their own Easter egg hunt bag.
All workshops will be posted at 11am on the Void Gallery's website as well as on their social media channels for those who cannot attend the live events.
You can pause and play the Easter fun videos as many times as you like.
