Man arrested after a woman in her 70s is robbed in Derry's city centre

Police in Strand Road in Derry investigating an incident in the city earlier this week have made an arrest.
Police received a report yesterday (Friday, March 12) that at around 4.30pm the day before, a masked man approached a vehicle parked on Little James Street and opened the door of the car.
It's reported the male reached inside the car, grabbed the female driver’s arm and tried to take her phone.
The victim, who is aged in her seventies, wrestled the phone out of the suspect's hand, who then grabbed another electronic device in the vehicle and ran off.
A 25-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of offences, including robbery, and he remains in custody assisting with enquiries.
Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "This was a brazen and despicable act and, understandably, the victim was badly shaken by what occurred.
"Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was on Little James Street on Thursday at around 4:30pm and witnessed this appalling crime to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 375 of 12/03/21."
A report can also be made via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
