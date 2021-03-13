Driver stopped by police in Derry was found to be four times over the legal limit

A motorist stopped by police in Derry earlier this week is to appear in court charged with a number of motoring offences.

Members of the PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team carried out vehicle checkpoints this week.

One of the drivers stopped was found to be more than four times over the legal drink driving limit.

The driver had no licence and the vehicle was not insured.

A police spokesperson said the driver was arrested and is awaiting a date to appear in court.

The spokesperson said the car was also seized and taken off the road.