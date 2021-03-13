Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Driver stopped by police in Derry was found to be four times over the legal limit

Man due to appear in court for a number of offences

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A motorist stopped by police in Derry earlier this week is to appear in court charged with a number of motoring offences.

Members of the PSNI's Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team carried out vehicle checkpoints this week.

One of the drivers stopped was found to be more than four times over the legal drink driving limit.

The driver had no licence and the vehicle was not insured.

A police spokesperson said the driver was arrested and is awaiting a date to appear in court.

The spokesperson said the car was also seized and taken off the road.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie