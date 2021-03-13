Special service being held at St Eugene's Cathedral in Derry next week to pray for people suffering with mental health issues

Contact
The service will be held at St Eugene's Cathedral.
The St Dymphna Mass will be celebrated at 7.30pm on Tuesday next, March 16, in St Eugene's Cathedral.
During the service, to be broadcast via the church's webcam, a candle will be lit for everyone who has intentions for the St Dymphna Mass.
This Mass is to give thanks to God for positive mental health and to pray for those who are struggling with mental health issues and those who care for them.
St. Dymphna is the patron saint of mental illness and anxiety.
St. Dymphna's Special School is located in Ballina, County Mayo, Republic of Ireland and operates under the patronage of Western Care Association.
According to Christian tradition, St. Dymphna was born in Ireland in the 7th century. Dymphna's father Damon was a petty king of Oriel. Her mother was a devout Christian.
When St. Dymphna was 14 years old, she consecrated herself to Christ and took a vow of chastity. Shortly thereafter, her mother died. Damon had loved his wife deeply, and in the aftermath of her death his mental health suffered badly.
