US navy group helping young Derry students turn their career dreams into reality

Four students studying IT and Engineering courses at North West Regional College (NWRC) have been presented with scholarship awards by the US Navy Alumni Association.

The presentation of the awards, which took place virtually this year, marks the 14th anniversary of the Association’s Educational Scholarship Award programme with the college.

The recipients of the Naval Communications Station Scholarship are engineering students Rory Mullan and Darragh McLaughlin and Eimear Barber and Ben Ferguson who are studying I.T.

Danny Lyttle, students events and liaison officer at NWRC, said: “The Navcommsta Alumni Association very kindly awards £1,000 annually to be shared among students at the college.

“These scholarships will support current study at the College for our students and should provide incentives for progression onto higher education opportunities.

"We would like to sincerely thank the U.S. Navcommsta Association for its association with our College over the past 14 years, which continues to support widening access and participation.”

During the online presentation ceremony, the students were joined virtually by the Navcommsta Alumni Association president Dennis Kolodziej.

The Association was founded in 2000 for the purpose of reuniting those sailors and civilians, and their families who served at the U.S. Naval Communication Station in Derry during its years of operation from 1942 through 1977.