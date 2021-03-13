Roadworks to start on Monday in the Drumahoe area of Derry

Contact

A £153,000 resurfacing scheme on the C507 Tirbracken Road in Drumahoe is due to commence on Monday.

The scheme, which starts near the junction with the Edenreagh Road and continue eastwards for a distance of 615 metres, will, according to the Department of Transport, greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate preliminary works it will be necessary to implement a lane closure from 8am to 6pm daily, from Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 27.

A full road closure will be required to enable surfacing works, details of which will be advised at a later date.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said they have carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public during the period of the roadworks.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible and to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

"All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

"In the interests of public safety and the safety of the contractor’s workforce the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works."

