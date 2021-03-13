Derry group organising an event to discuss cultural diversity in Northern Ireland

Young people involved with a Derry-based group are organising an event to discuss cultural diversity in Northern Ireland.

The North West Migrant Forum (NWMF) is holding a Youth Culture and Peace Summit this month.

The online summit, that is taking place on March 18 and March 25, is open to young leaders, policy makers, members of the public and anyone from the non-for-profit sector.

A wide range of topics will be be discussed.

Liam McCauley, member of the NWMF Youth Committee and one of the summit hosts, said: “Now more than ever, it is vital for young people to actively engage in conversations on issues that impact our communities without the incendiary rhetoric that can often accompany them.

“This what our event aims to do, bring these conversations to the forefront and give young people like me a voice while doing so.”

Cara McAnaney, who is also member of the NWMF Youth Committee, said 'diversity should be the forefront of everything'.

“At the NWMF, we strive to create a safe space for everyone and believe this summit is the starting point for change and will serve as an amazing learning opportunity for all who attend and we’d love you to join us.”

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director of Programmes at NWMF, said they were excited to host the summit.

“A lot of attention is given to young people as agents of conflict and destruction rather than agents of peace.

“Considering that 26.6% of the population on Northern Ireland consists of young people, it is becoming increasingly important that we shift our focus on young people and see them as agents of peace, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and advocates for social cohesion in their communities.

“Our peace summit will aim to do just that and will seek to put them at the forefront of discussions geared towards promoting peace in Northern Ireland.

“I am very honoured to work with a very diverse group of young people who are keen to play a role in promoting a peaceful and prosperous NI and I urge all young people and adults alike to participate fully in these discussions.”

The March 18 summit is geared towards young people while the March 25 summit is an intergenerational event that will be led by young people.

If you are interested in attending the summit, you can register at http://bit.ly/NWMFyoungpeopleSummit