Councillor wants to see improved children's play facilities at the Foyle Arena swimming pool in Derry

A local councillor wants to see improved children's play equipment at the Foyle Arena swimming pool in Derry.

DUP councillor Graham Warke said he was 'very disappointed' with the current facilities in the pool.

The Foyle Arena opened in 2015 and attracts many users to its state-of-the-art facilities.

However, Alderman Warke believes that there should be more fun activities in the pool for children.

At present, there is one small slide in the children's pool at the Foyle Arena.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee, Alderman Warke suggested that the council should look at how they can offer more for young children at the pool.

“What we have now is pretty disappointing, especially for the younger age group,” he said.

In response, Barry O'Hagan, the council's Head of Community Development and Leisure, said that putting new slides into the Foyle Arena would involve a 'complete new design'.

He said there was 'no scope' to put any new facilities into the smaller pool as the water would not be the required depth.

Mr O'Hagan said that placing slides in the main pool would mean that it would not be able to function as a swimming pool because of the space restrictions.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy highlighted that the council has plans for a new leisure centre to replace Templemore Sports Complex and she said that the suggested slides could be incorporated into the new centre there.

Alderman Warke said he was not suggesting a 'whole new design' of the Foyle Arena pool and just wanted to see more facilities aimed at young users.

He asked for a report to be brought back to the committee on looking at such 'avenues'.

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy, the chairperson of the Health and Community Committee, described the pool at Foyle Arena was 'quite small'.

Cllr Guy added that he believed the former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre, which closed several years ago, should never have been sold by the council.