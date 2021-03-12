Man sentenced to four months in prison for inciting people to riot in Derry

A 28-year-old Derry man was today sentenced to four months in prison for inciting people to take part in a riot.

Caolan Hayden was convicted of incitement to commit riotous behaviour in relation to disturbances which took place on January 1, 2018, in the Lecky Road area of the city.

Derry Magistrates Court heard that around 2pm on that date police were dealing with a security alert at Lecky Road when they came under attack from a group of men throwing petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles.

A prosecution solicitor told the court that Hayden, who is from Tyrconnell Street, was wearing a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms with the number 11 in black writing on them and was seen to be involved in the public order offences.

A short time later, Hayden approached a police landrover and spat at it and swore at officers in the area.

The solicitor said that footage captured by the police shows Hayden 'beckoning and whistling' in an attempt to gather more people into the area.

He then appears to instruct others to attack a 'specific' door of the landrover and made others aware that police officers were on foot in the area.

He was arrested and denied the incitement charge.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that Hayden had subsequently admitted his guilt but had stopped his offending since the 2018 incident and had 'turned his life around'.

Mr MacDermott said his client had not taken part in the riot but had encouraged others to do so, which, Mr MacDermott added, some people may say is worse.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall acknowledged that Hayden had stayed out of trouble over the last couple of years.

However, she said he was leaving the court with 'limited options' because he had said that he did not want to take part in community service and that he would have 'difficulties' in completing a probation order because of his 'anxiety levels'.

“His anxieties didn't stop him being out roaring and shouting at a riot,” said Judge Marshall.

She said incitement to commit riotous behaviour was a 'very serious offence'.

She added that Hayden had an 'horrific' record of 43 previous offences, including three for riotous behaviour.

Judge Marshall said that due to the limited options open to the court, a jail sentence was appropriate and he was jailed for four months.

Hayden was released on bail to appeal his sentence.