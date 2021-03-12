'Proactive approach' needed to tackle Derry's increased incidents of racism

Derry's political and religious leaders have been called on to take a 'proactive approach' to tackle racism and prejudice towards people of minority ethnic backgrounds in the city.

The call comes from Lilian Seenoi-Barr, from the North-West Migrants Forum, who was speaking after figures showed the Derry and Strabane district recorded the biggest increase in racist incidents in the North last year, as well as the second-largest increase in racist crimes.

Speaking to the Derry News, Mrs Seenoi-Barr said: “Racism and hate crime instil fear into entire communities and undermine social cohesion.

“We cannot allow such fundamental rights violations to persist at their current high levels.

“We need to have serious conversations about race and racism in Derry before it gets out of hand.

“It is now time for Derry City and Strabane District Council to develop a local action plan to tackle racial inequalities and racism in Derry.

“We also need political and religious leaders in the city to take a proactive approach to tackle racism and prejudice towards people of minority ethnic backgrounds. They cannot simply be bystanders.

“Political will and leadership are vital to countering racism and hate crime.

The opportunities enjoyed by both political and religious leaders to shape opinions and set agendas come with a responsibility to unequivocally denounce expressions of racism and related intolerance.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has said the new figures were 'very concerning.'

“There is no place for racism in our community.

“It’s imperative on us all to work together as a society to stamp out racism and a build a more equal society free from discrimination.

“All incidents of racism should be reported to and dealt with by the police.”

On Monday, Mrs Seenoi-Barr was among a number of anti-racism groups who met with local councillors to discuss racism, sectarianism and anti-semitism.

During the meeting, she told councillors that the Derry City and Strabane area had seen the largest increase in racist incidents between January 2019 and December 2020, adding that in her view it was 'fair to say we are going backwards' in relation to racist incidents in the city.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin described the reported rise in racists in- cidents in Derry and Stra- bane as 'deeply disturbing.

She said: “In Derry we are proud to call ourselves a welcoming city but these statistics expose how that welcome does not always extend to all.

“It is also incredibly worrying that so few victims actually receive justice. Of the 47 racist hate crimes recorded in Derry and Strabane policing area last year, outcomes such as charges or cautions were recorded in just four cases from April to December.

“I suspect that these statistics only just scratch the surface. The PSNI must work to build trust with black and minority ethnic communities and ensure victims are adequately supported. That must be an urgent priority.

“Every single one of us has a role to play in actively challenging racism, in all its forms, within our communities. These conversations aren't always going to be easy or comfortable, but they are absolutely vital if we are to stamp out racism and build a society in which everyone feels safe and respected.”

Meanwhile, a UUP councillor on the local authority has apologised after making 'insensitive' comments in relation to the Black Lives Matter movement during Monday's meeting.

Alderman Derek Hussey said the Black Lives Matter movement was 'not fully inclusive,' and added that this week's meeting was addressing issues 'which go beyond Black Lives Matter''

However, in a statement issued by his party the following day, he said: “I apologise for my comments which were insensitive.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to hear from those who presented and to expand my own understanding of racism in Northern Ireland. The Ulster Unionist Party opposes all forms of racism and we want to see hate crime legislation strengthened in Northern Ireland as soon as possible."