Derry's council to contribute more than £30,000 to new digital business programme

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to contribute £31,109 to a new project to help get more small businesses online.
The Digital Transformation Business Support Programme has been created in a joint initiative between the 11 councils in Northern Ireland.
It was set up as part of the proposals being put forward as a result of the 'new trading environment brought about by the Covid pandemic'.
Each council has been asked to contribute towards the costs of the new programme.
Members of the local council's Business and Culture Committee this week agreed to the contribution of £31,109 from its budget.
The programme is scheduled to start in September of this year and it will run for 18 months.
A report prepared for this week's meeting stated: “Applicants must be operating businesses or social enterprises that require specialist support to embark on a ‘digital transformation journey’.
“The latter must be geared to the integration of digital technologies into key areas of their business, fundamentally changing how they operate and/or deliver value to customers.”
Cheryl-Ann joined Foyle Prevention Team after helping two people experiencing a mental health crisis.
