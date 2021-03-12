PLAY PARKS IN DERRY: The good, the bad and the ugly

Two years ago, Derry City and Strabane District Council commissioned Playboard NI to carry out a detailed audit of all the play facilities available in the local area.

The findings of the audit were outlined this week at a meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Alan Herron, Director of Service Delivery and Development with Playboard NI, told the meeting that they had inspected 82 play parks in the council area in November and December 2019.

They had also consulted with the local communities to find out their views on the play facilities.

Mr Herron said the parks had been awarded scores in relation to their standards.

The audit report showed that in the council area, only six play parks secured enough points to be placed in the 'top band'.

These included Brooke Park, Pennyburn Play Trail, Ballyarnett Play Park and Strathfoyle Park.

A total of 23 parks were assessed to be in the 'upper mid band' category which means they offer 'a good level of play value' but require ongoing maintenance.

Some of the local parks in this bracket were St Columb's Park, Galliagh Park, Irish Street Park, Rose Court and Lapwing Way.

The next bracket was 'lower mid band' and 25 parks in the Derry and Strabane council area were placed in this category.

In Derry, these included Oakland Park, Shantallow Park, the Fountain Park, Bull Park and Primity Crescent.

According to the Playboard NI report, these parks offer 'a low value of play value' and will require upgrading to bring them up to an 'adequate' standard.

The final bracket was called the 'lowest'.

A total of 28 parks within the council area were placed in this category by Playboard NI, who said the facilities currently offer a 'minimal level of play value'.

Among the local parks listed in this 'lowest' bracket are Stevenson Park, Fountain Hill, Currynierin, Rossdowney Drive, Hazelbank and Ballynagard.

You can read the full report here to find out how your local park has been rated - https://bit.ly/3eDbFCG