Four men arrested as part of investigation into dissident republican activity in Derry have been released

Four men arrested yesterday as part of a police operation into dissident republican activity in Derry have been released.

Three men, aged 49, 21 and 19 years-old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police said they have been released following questioning.

A 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.