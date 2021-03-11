Primary one, two and three pupils will now stay in school from next week on

Contact
Pupils in primary one to primary three in Northern Ireland who were due to revert to remote learning from next Monday, March 22, will be allowed to remain in class.
The Northern Ireland Executive is said to have agreed a proposal from Education Minister Peter Weir to scrap the original plan.
March 22 will see post-primary pupils in years 12-14 return to classrooms.
However it is understood no decision has been taken yet on when all other pupils should to return to school.
The executive is due to review the coronavirus regulations on March 16.
