Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man who fell asleep on train and ended up in Derry by mistake arrested for possession of a crossbow

Defendant given a suspended prison sentence

Temporary closure to affect Derry to Coleraine train service

Doey fell asleep on the train and ended up in Derry by mistake.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A man who fell asleep on a train and woke up in Derry by mistake has been handed a suspended prison sentence for possession of a crossbow bolt in a public place.

Ruari Doey, 23, of no fixed abode in Ballymena, admitted possessing a blade without good reason in a public place, namely the Fountain area of Derry, on March 9, 2021.

A police officer said the PSNI was tasked to the Fountain area at 10.30pm after reports that two males were trying to enter properties.

When police arrived they noticed Doey’s speech was slurred.

A search was carried out and an officer found a crossbow bolt on his person.

At Strand Road Police Station he refused to be interviewed saying, ‘I couldn’t be arsed’.

A defence solicitor said Doey has ‘long-standing difficulties’ in respect of his mental health and has spent time in prison over the past year.

The court was told that the 23-year-old was travelling from Ballymena to Coleraine.

While on the train he fell asleep and ended up in Derry.

His legal representative said that he was then found in the Fountain estate with his belongings.

He added that his client was only fit to appear in court two days after his arrest.

The court heard that Doey has issues with homelessness and it is ‘hoped’ that can be addressed by the Housing Executive.

It was submitted that the 23-year-old didn’t cause the police any difficulties at the scene and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she would deal with the matter by way of a suspended sentence.

Hoey was handed a three months prison sentence suspended for twelve months and an order was given to ‘dispose of the weapon’.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie