Man who fell asleep on train and ended up in Derry by mistake arrested for possession of a crossbow

A man who fell asleep on a train and woke up in Derry by mistake has been handed a suspended prison sentence for possession of a crossbow bolt in a public place.

Ruari Doey, 23, of no fixed abode in Ballymena, admitted possessing a blade without good reason in a public place, namely the Fountain area of Derry, on March 9, 2021.

A police officer said the PSNI was tasked to the Fountain area at 10.30pm after reports that two males were trying to enter properties.

When police arrived they noticed Doey’s speech was slurred.

A search was carried out and an officer found a crossbow bolt on his person.

At Strand Road Police Station he refused to be interviewed saying, ‘I couldn’t be arsed’.

A defence solicitor said Doey has ‘long-standing difficulties’ in respect of his mental health and has spent time in prison over the past year.

The court was told that the 23-year-old was travelling from Ballymena to Coleraine.

While on the train he fell asleep and ended up in Derry.

His legal representative said that he was then found in the Fountain estate with his belongings.

He added that his client was only fit to appear in court two days after his arrest.

The court heard that Doey has issues with homelessness and it is ‘hoped’ that can be addressed by the Housing Executive.

It was submitted that the 23-year-old didn’t cause the police any difficulties at the scene and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she would deal with the matter by way of a suspended sentence.

Hoey was handed a three months prison sentence suspended for twelve months and an order was given to ‘dispose of the weapon’.