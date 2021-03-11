Derry's main council building to be lit up red this evening in memory of terrorism victims

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council's headquarters at Strand Road.
The main council building at Strand Road in Derry will be lit up red this evening to mark European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.
Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said he felt it was 'extremely important' to mark this occasion and pay respect to those who have been injured or lost their lives as a result of terrorism, and to the family and friends of those victims.
"There are many victims who lost their lives or whose lives have been changed forever, and as Mayor I wanted to extend a gesture to show that those people are in our thoughts and as a way of recognising the pain that they have endured at the hands of horrific acts of terrorism.
"As the Guildhall clock has been set up to be lit green throughout this week for Ovarian Cancer Awareness it wasn't possible to light it red also on this occasion, but I hope that by lighting both the Council office in Derry and the Alley Theatre in Strabane we are showing our solidarity as a city and district with all victims of terrorism."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The booklet is launched by Road Safe NI Chairperson Davy Jackson at Ebrington Primary School with Principal Brian Guthrie and pupils Isla Wallace, Abbey Hyndman, Ben Huey and Will Rankin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.