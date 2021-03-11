New road safety campaign launched by pupils at Derry primary school

A new road safety campaign has been launched at a Derry school.

Primary school pupils across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from the launch of an innovative new road safety booklet.

The comprehensive 36 page guide covers every aspect of how to keep safe whilst travelling as a pedestrian, cyclist or passenger.

The publication is the cumulation of months of work by the charity, Road Safe NI, after they secured funding from the Department of Infrastructure’s Road Safety (Safe Travel) Grant Scheme.

It was launched by pupils from Ebrington Primary School.

Davy Jackson, Chairperson of Road Safe NI, said they were delighted with the booklet.

“It could be described as a Highway Code for children,” he said.

“As schools begin to reopen after lockdown, we believe it is now more important than ever, that children are reminded of the dangers on our roads.

“Children are one of the most vulnerable road user groups but with education, they can reduce the risks.

“The booklet offers practical advice on using pedestrian crossings, cycling, importance of wearing bright or hi-vis clothing, in car safety, and entering and exiting school buses safely.

“Road Safe NI have engaged with schools for many years to promote road safety and know that learning materials need to be interactive. We have included a crossword and an anagram activity as well as learning about road signs.

“We could not have produced the booklet without the support of the Department of Infrastructure. Indeed, the majority of our programmes are delivered in partnership with key road safety stakeholders.

“We would encourage all primary schools to get involved in this project. A copy of the booklet can be downloaded by visiting www.roadsafeni.com (available online from end of March 2021) Hard copies are also available on request.”

Road Safe NI Charity is staffed by volunteers and comprises an Executive committee and network of local voluntary groups across Northern Ireland and have for over 50 years delivered a diverse range of educational and promotional campaigns to reduce the number of road traffic collisions.