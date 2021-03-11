New road safety campaign launched by pupils at Derry primary school

Contact
The booklet is launched by Road Safe NI Chairperson Davy Jackson at Ebrington Primary School with Principal Brian Guthrie and pupils Isla Wallace, Abbey Hyndman, Ben Huey and Will Rankin.
A new road safety campaign has been launched at a Derry school.
Primary school pupils across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from the launch of an innovative new road safety booklet.
The comprehensive 36 page guide covers every aspect of how to keep safe whilst travelling as a pedestrian, cyclist or passenger.
The publication is the cumulation of months of work by the charity, Road Safe NI, after they secured funding from the Department of Infrastructure’s Road Safety (Safe Travel) Grant Scheme.
It was launched by pupils from Ebrington Primary School.
Davy Jackson, Chairperson of Road Safe NI, said they were delighted with the booklet.
“It could be described as a Highway Code for children,” he said.
“As schools begin to reopen after lockdown, we believe it is now more important than ever, that children are reminded of the dangers on our roads.
“Children are one of the most vulnerable road user groups but with education, they can reduce the risks.
“The booklet offers practical advice on using pedestrian crossings, cycling, importance of wearing bright or hi-vis clothing, in car safety, and entering and exiting school buses safely.
“Road Safe NI have engaged with schools for many years to promote road safety and know that learning materials need to be interactive. We have included a crossword and an anagram activity as well as learning about road signs.
“We could not have produced the booklet without the support of the Department of Infrastructure. Indeed, the majority of our programmes are delivered in partnership with key road safety stakeholders.
“We would encourage all primary schools to get involved in this project. A copy of the booklet can be downloaded by visiting www.roadsafeni.com (available online from end of March 2021) Hard copies are also available on request.”
Road Safe NI Charity is staffed by volunteers and comprises an Executive committee and network of local voluntary groups across Northern Ireland and have for over 50 years delivered a diverse range of educational and promotional campaigns to reduce the number of road traffic collisions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The booklet is launched by Road Safe NI Chairperson Davy Jackson at Ebrington Primary School with Principal Brian Guthrie and pupils Isla Wallace, Abbey Hyndman, Ben Huey and Will Rankin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.