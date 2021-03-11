Discussions being hosted by Derry museum this weekend on the history of gay rights activism

Contact
The annual Foyle Pride parade in Derry.
The Museum of Free Derry will host a series of discussions on Saturday, March 13, on the history of gay rights activism in Ireland.
The discussions will be available to watch on the museum's social media platforms.
The discussions are part of the Outing the Past - The International Festival of LGBT History initiative.
The talks start at 12 noon on Saturday.
