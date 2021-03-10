Contact

Four men arrested this morning as part of a police operation into dissident republican activity in Derry

Searches carried out in several locations

File photograph

Four men were arrested this morning as part of a police operation into dissident republican activity in Derry.

Detectives from Strand Road took part in the operation along with colleagues from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Officers carried out a number of searches at residential premises, with three searches conducted in the Derry/Londonderry area and two further searches carried out in the Dungiven area this morning.

"A further search of a house was carried out by officers in the Limavady area, as part of the investigation.

"A number of items, including clothing and electronic devices were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

"The searches and arrests are in relation to the ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity in the Derry/Londonderry area.

“The men, aged 49, 21 and 19 years old were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

"A 61 year old man has also been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice. All four men are currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“The proactive policing operation conducted today outlines our commitment to tackling serious crime in our communities."

