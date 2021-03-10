Gang of masked men set fire to a car in the Leafair area of Derry

Contact
Police are appealing for information following a report of arson in the Leafair Park area of Derry last night.
Sergeant McConnell said: “At around 10:35pm, we received a report that the front passenger window of a black Mercedes car parked in the area was smashed.
"It is believed that accelerant was then poured into the car and set alight. Four masked men are believed to have made off from the scene following the incident. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1847 09/03/21.
“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
