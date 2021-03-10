Sinn Fein's Mickey Cooper to stand down from Derry City and Strabane District Council

Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper is to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Cllr Cooper said he had taken the decision due to growing work and party commitments.

He said it had been a massive honour to represent the people of the Foyleside District over the past ten years.

"I have decided to step down from council after ten years as my workload has increased significantly through my own tourism business, a new heritage project I am co-ordinating and other responsibilities I am working on for Sinn Féin," he said.

“It has been a great honour to represent the people of Foyle Springs, Rosemount, Ballymagroarty, Hazelbank, Pennyburn, Coshquin, Northlands, lower Culmore, the University area and the lower Strand.

"They are the salt of the earth and I’ve built up some great personal relationships with constituents and local groups over the past decade. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has worked with and supported me over the years.

“The party will announce my replacement following an upcoming selection convention. I will continue to assist my successor with issues affecting residents from the Foyleside district going forward.

“I will also continue to assist our council team particularly in areas such as business and the economy, I.T, tourism and culture and Higher Education all of which I have focussed on during my tenure on council.”