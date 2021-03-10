Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Sinn Fein's Mickey Cooper to stand down from Derry City and Strabane District Council

Local representative said he has taken the decision due to work and party commitments

Kingsfort to get new street lighting and road resurfacing scheme - Cooper

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper is to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Cllr Cooper said he had taken the decision due to growing work and party commitments.

He said it had been a massive honour to represent the people of the Foyleside District over the past ten years.

"I have decided to step down from council after ten years as my workload has increased significantly through my own tourism business, a new heritage project I am co-ordinating and other responsibilities I am working on for Sinn Féin," he said.

“It has been a great honour to represent the people of Foyle Springs, Rosemount, Ballymagroarty, Hazelbank, Pennyburn, Coshquin, Northlands, lower Culmore, the University area and the lower Strand.

"They are the salt of the earth and I’ve built up some great personal relationships with constituents and local groups over the past decade. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has worked with and supported me over the years.

“The party will announce my replacement following an upcoming selection convention. I will continue to assist my successor with issues affecting residents from the Foyleside district going forward.

“I will also continue to assist our council team particularly in areas such as business and the economy, I.T, tourism and culture and Higher Education all of which I have focussed on during my tenure on council.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie