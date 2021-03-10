Local resident speaks out after his home in Derry is targeted by burglars

Contact
A resident has spoken out about the increasing number of house break-ins in the Rosemount and Glen areas of Derry.
The man contacted Derry Now after his home was recently targeted.
He is calling for police patrols in the area and has urged people to be vigilant.
“This is getting serious now as I know, as my home has been one of the homes targeted by this gang,” he said.
“They jam things into locks at front of property and force entry into rear.
“This is the fourth time in two years (my home has been targeted), and I have paid to update security at home, with no financial help from anyone and now this has to be done again.
“Now I have to find the money for cameras alarms to be installed into home.
“This is crazy and why isn't there (police) patrols in the area at night.”
The local man said the problem was 'getting out of control'.
“This needs to brought to the attention of people in these areas, and if they see anyone that doesn't belong in the area, whatever time of night, it needs to be reported to the PSNI immediately.
“I can't afford to upgrade more security to my home.
“Help is urgently needed and support from all people in the area to stop break-ins.”
