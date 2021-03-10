Popular Derry woman who died in house fire will be buried tomorrow

The funeral of the woman who died in a house fire in Derry at the weekend with be held tomorrow.

Heather Diamond died in the fire at a house at Rossdowney Road on Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised around 7.30am.

Emergency crews managed to get Miss Diamond out of the property but she sadly died at the scene.

The local woman had worked for many years as office manager for the River Faughan Anglers Ltd.

She was also a popular figure in local dancing and fitness circles.

Miss Diamond was also well-known for her commitment to local charities and her family have asked for donations to be made to the Rainbow Rehoming Centre in Eglinton in lieu of flowers.

She will be buried tomorrow following a private service.

Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's funeral home at 110 Clooney Road in Eglinton this evening (Wednesday) from 4pm to 6pm.

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the weekend fire.

However, police last night said they are not treating it as suspicious at this time.

The Rossdowney Road remains closed off.