Police say they are not treating the fatal house fire in Derry at the weekend as suspicious

The Rossdowney Road in Derry remains closed off.
Police say they are not treating the house fire in Derry at the weekend in which a woman died as suspicious.
Investigations into the fire at a house at Rossdowney are continuing.
However, a PSNI spokesperson said they are not treating the fire as suspicious at this time.
"The Rossdowney Road remains closed as a number of further enquiries are conducted at the scene and officers would like to thank anyone affected by the road closure for their patience," the spokesperson added.
The lady who died in the fire was Heather Diamond, who was in her 50s.
Many tributes have been paid to Miss Diamond who was well-known in the local community through her involvement in dancing and fitness classes.
She also was a regular fundraiser for local charities.
