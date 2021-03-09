Tributes paid following the death of popular County Derry man

Tributes have been paid online following the death of a popular County Derry man.

Kevin 'Toby' O'Kane passed away on Monday.

Former GAA club St Mary's GAC, Banagher, said they were 'deeply saddened'.

"Everyone at Banagher GAC are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of our former player Kevin ( Toby) O Kane," they said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Kevin’s parents Kevin & Donna, to Kevin’s children Pauric, Arianna & Charlie and also to Kevin siblings Charlene, Eugene, Emma, Shannon & Cathal and to all the extended family circle at this very sad time."

Neighbouring club Limavady Wolfhounds also expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

"Limavady Wolfhounds are sad to have learned the tragic news of the sudden passing of Kevin ‘Toby’ O’Kane, who was always a regular face at Pairc Na gCúnna and keen supporter of our club," they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Toby’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Feeny Spar also offered their 'heartfelt sympathy' to Kevin's family and friends, while Social Hurling, Doire, where Kevin had recently been playing hurling, offered their condolences.

"On behalf of all the lads at Social Hurling, Doire we would like to offer our condolences to Eugene and the whole O'Kane family on the passing of our player and friend Toby," they said.

"Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

"Mary Queen of the Gael, pray for him."

Funeral arrangements for Mr O'Kane have not yet been finalised.