Derry's council ask Economy Minister Diane Dodds to meet with them on 'pressing issue' of job creation

Economy Minister Diane Dodds.
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to invite the Economy Minister Diane Dodds to meet with them to discuss her department's commitment to the local area.
Staff from Invest NI today spoke to members of the council's Business and Culture Committee at the committee's monthly meeting which was held virtually.
A representative from the Department of Economy had been due to be part of the delegation along with the Invest NI staff.
However, councillors were told that the Department of Economy was unable to provide someone to take part in the meeting.
During their presentation, the Invest NI representatives outlined current projects they are involved in which are aimed at bringing investment and jobs to the local council area and other council areas throughout Northern Ireland.
However, following their presentation, a number of councillors criticised the job creation statistics for the Derry and Strabane council area and questioned Invest NI's commitment to the local region.
The Invest NI representatives stressed that they were committed to bringing investment into all areas, including the local region.
SDLP councillor Rory Farrell, the chairperson of the Business and Culture Committee, said it was disappointing that the Department of the Economy had not provided someone to take part in the meeting.
He said Invest NI was responsible to the Economy Minister and, as such, she should be asked to come and speak to the council.
Cllr Farrell proposed that Mrs Dodds be invited to a council meeting to discuss this 'pressing issue'.
The proposal also called on the Economy Minister to introduce 'sub-regional targets for job creation, economic inactivity, wage levels and investor visitors in Derry and Strabane'.
The proposal was supported unanimously at today's meeting.
