Local councillors pledge support to students

A number of local councillors have supported a call for the NI Executive to extend a Covid-19 student support scheme to NI students studying outside the jurisdiction.

The councillors were speaking in response to a deputation from Ellen Fearon, President of the National Union of Students-Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI), at the Council's Policy and Resources Committee last week.

Ms Fearon urged councillors to let their constituents know about the support the Union provides and about the current campaign.

Magherafelt councillor Christine McFlynn thanked Ms Fearon for the work the NUS-USI have been doing and said it was a difficult time for students.

“We will continue to help the students and all young people because I know a lot of students are under pressure mentally,” she said.

“They can't get into the social aspect of it and if they're first years, they can't get into the experience of true uni life.”

Carntogher councillor Sean McPeake said students living outside the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland were the 'forgotten sector'.

“I do feel for the students who have been left behind during the pandemic. They are the forgotten sector, but their bills haven't been forgotten because they keep mounting up,” he said.

“I just hope that those outstanding sectors, the ones that are out of the country, across the water, down South or whatever, get the money too.

“Their costs are even more substantial than the ones in the North here. Those gaps should be filled.”