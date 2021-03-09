Man arrested and number of items seized as part of police investigation into recent shootings in Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have this morning carried out two separate arrest operations in Derry and Belfast.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said: “Today detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit have made arrests as part of two ongoing investigations relating to the activities of the New IRA.

“A 38 year old man has been arrested in North Belfast as part of Operation Arbacia. Since the arrest and charging of 8 men and 2 women last August, police have continued examining lines of enquiry in connection with this ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

"The man, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, is currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

“Separately this morning, local district officers supported TIU detectives during a search and arrest operation in Creggan, in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the Derry/Londonderry community over recent months.

“A 39 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and a number of electronic items have been seized, including mobile phones. He has also been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“Today’s arrests demonstrate that despite significant progress against the New IRA, we cannot be complacent in any way about investigating their activities.

"The New IRA continues to pose a danger, especially to the communities in the areas they live and conduct their activities. Not least is their willingness to put local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.

“They also think nothing of using their guns against people in the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men and teenagers, particularly in the North West.

"The brutal injuries they inflict on people are a stark violation of people’s basic human rights. And in addition to the inhumane treatment of their victims, they are putting the NHS under increasing pressure during the pandemic which is beyond reckless.

“I would ask that anyone with information on their activities, especially the brutal attacks they carry out or the location of the guns and explosives which they often leave in public areas, to tell the police.

“Our investigations are most effective when police and communities work together.”