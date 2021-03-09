Great business boost for Derry-based recruitment company

A business with a base in Derry has received a major boost.

MPA Recruitment’s Healthcare Division is now an approved supplier for temporary clinical and healthcare staff to the NHS Scotland and England via the NHS Workforce Alliance Framework.

Already the largest supplier of healthcare staff to the public and private sector throughout Northern Ireland, this award will see MPA expand its business with several branch openings throughout Scotland and England over the next 24 months.

Founded in 1997, MPA Recruitment is one of the largest staffing providers in Northern Ireland, employing around 2,000 people, through their offices in Derry, Belfast, Omagh, Armagh, Ballymena and Coleraine.

The new clinical and healthcare staffing framework enables MPA to supply staff to all public sector bodies via a single framework.

Paul McQue, Chief Executive Officer of the MPA Group, said he was delighted with the company's appointment to the NHS Workforce Alliance Framework Agreement.

“The Workforce Alliance is an initiative of the NHS to create a more sustainable workforce model and is built to address the staffing crisis with more modern, cost effective, single framework client strategies that are built on a strict adherence to compliance and continuity of care throughout the NHS,” said Mr McQue.

“Our appointment will bring benefits to our clients, candidates and to MPA. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to significantly grow our relationship with the NHS.

“MPA Healthcare will play a bigger role in providing healthcare staff to not only support the NHS, but also the wider UK public sector in their future recruitment strategies.

“This partnership will include Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the largest public procurement organization in the UK.

“The Workforce Alliance also leverages the extensive experience that the NHS Procurement in Partnership has in the NHS.’’

Mr McQue continued: “Our award-winning team, led by Ciara Campbell and Nicky McConville, has played an instrumental part in this achievement. We pride ourselves in investing in our people and as a result we are more productive, happier at work and able to offer better value added experience to our customer base, one that’s now stretching globally.

“It’s in our strategic plan to continue our growth story, and our challenge is to continue growing at pace over the next few years. We will continue our branch expansion throughout the UK as well as our international growth plans throughout 2021.

“It’s just an extremely exciting time for MPA Recruitment. We’ll be working just as hard to maintain this growth with our client partners and candidates.’’