Tributes paid to woman who died in house fire in Derry yesterday

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in a house fire in Derry yesterday.

Heather Diamond died in the fire at a house at Rossdowney Road.

The alarm was raised around 7.30am yesterday morning.

Emergency crews managed to get Miss Diamond out of the property but she sadly died at the scene.

The local woman had worked for many years as office manager for the River Faughan Anglers Ltd.

In a statement, the anglers organisation said it was with the 'deepest regret' that they had learned of Miss Diamond's death.

“Heather has been our office manager for the past 16 seasons, working part time in the office, and more recently at home.

“She was known to our many anglers as the face of the company.

“Always cheerful, she would greet those anglers as they came to renew their permits with a smile, or would phone up the new applicants with good news, or maybe just making light of the fact we needed a new, up to date photograph, because of a receding greying hairline!

“During this and last season, Heather had been working for us from home, probably more than the 2 days a week that we asked of her, she was embracing the change to the new online way of working whilst isolating for her own health.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Heather's family and friends, in this darkest of days.

R.I.P. Heather,” the statement concluded.

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

The Rossdowney Road was closed off yesterday.