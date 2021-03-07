Woman dies in house fire in Derry

Contact
A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in Derry.
The emergency services received a report of a fire at a house at the Rossdowney Road area of Derry this morning.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the fire at 7:30am. One woman was taken from the property, but tragically died at the scene.
“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. The Rossdowney Road remains closed following the incident.
“There are no further details at this time.”
