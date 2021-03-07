Five teenage boys arrested by police following an incident last night

Contact
Five teenage males have been arrested by police following an incident in Strabane last night.
At around 9.10pm it was reported that a group of four boys aged between 15 and 17 had been attacked and assaulted in the Ballycoleman Estate by another group of five teenagers, one of whom is thought to have been armed with a pocket knife.
The five assailants, two aged 18, two aged 17 and one 16, made off from the area on foot and were later arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh.
All remain in custody this morning.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm last night and who witnessed what happened. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2043 06/03/21.
