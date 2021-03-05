Man charged with murder in connection with death of woman at Altnagelvin Hospital last year

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the suspicious death of a woman at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry last year.

The 21-year-old woman died on August 9.

Police have been investigating an incident involving the woman at a house at Gortnessy Meadows on the outskirts of Derry on August 3.

The 33-year-old man was arrested earlier this week.

A police spokesperson tonight said the man has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in court tomorrow.