People in Derry are being asked to make a conscious effort to reduce the amount of food they dispose of to celebrate Food Waste Action Week.

The Food Waste Action Challenge this week has guided households through some simple steps to reduce the amount of food going into their brown caddy.

It will save them money in the short term and have multiple benefits for the environment in the longer term.

Each day, Derry City and Strabane District Council's social media accounts will be posting a range of simple hacks and tips to help reduce their food waste.

Advice ranges from home freezing tips to ‘compl-eating’: meals using items many people dispose of with the help of local chef Sean Harrigan of The Sooty Olive restaurant.

Waste and Recycling Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Julie Hannaway, hopes the week will encourage everyone to be more conscious of the volume of food they dispose of.

“A third of all the food we buy is wasted - that's over 30% of what's in your shopping basket ending up in the bin and a lot of unnecessary household spending.

"We are asking people to be more mindful when preparing meals, thinking about appropriate portion sizes per person and we’ll be promoting videos on using up leftovers and canned food in your cupboards to make delicious meals.”

Ms Hannaway concluded: "Lots of people don't realise it’s safe to freeze food right up to the use-by date and then defrost in the fridge when you want it.”