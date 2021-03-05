Man charged with breaking into three houses in the Waterside area of Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A 26-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court in connection with burglaries at three houses in the city.
The break-ins took place at Victoria Park, Dunhugh Park and Stoneypath on June 6 in 2019.
Emmett Smith, from Mimosa Court in the city, appeared before the local magistrates court in connection with the burglaries.
He is accused of entering as a trespasser a house at Victoria Park on June 6 and stealing a car from the property.
Smith is further charged with entering as a trespasser houses at Dunhugh Park and Stoneypath on the same date.
He is also charged with driving whilst disqualified.
He was returned for trial to the crown court on April 13.
