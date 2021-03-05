Man accused of assaulting his brother during an incident at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

A 58-year-old man has been charged with attacking his brother during an incident at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Joseph Harkin, who is of no fixed abode, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court in connection with the alleged offence.

He denies attacking his brother during the alleged incident on February 13 this year.

A defence solicitor told the court that no complaint had been made in relation to the alleged attack.

The case was adjourned until March 11.