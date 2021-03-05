Derry's council has recouped more than £1.8m from the government's furlough scheme

Contact
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the furlough scheme once again.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has recouped more than £1.8m from the government's furlough scheme.
The Job Retention Scheme was introduced last March to support businesses and organisations who had to temporarily lay off staff due to the pandemic.
The government said it would pay up 80% of the salary of employees placed on furlough.
At one stage, the local council had placed 270 employees on furlough.
The council had agreed to pay the remaining 20% of the furloughed workers' salaries during the lay-off period to ensure they received their full pay.
Almost half of the council employees have returned to work but 143 remain on furlough. Details on the money saved by the council as a result of the furlough scheme were outlined on Tuesday at a meeting of the council's Governance and Strategic Committee.
A report shared with councillors at the meeting revealed that from March last year to January this year, the council had recouped a total of £1,880,063 from the furlough scheme.
The furlough scheme had been due to end on April 30 next.
However, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, this week announced that the scheme would be extended to the end of September this year.
The Job Retention Scheme has protected more than 11 million jobs since its inception last year and has been credited for slowing the pace of job losses as businesses remain shut.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.