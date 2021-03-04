Man sent for trial on a charge of attempting to rob a shop in Derry's city centre

A 32-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with the attempted robbery of a shop in the city last year.

Caolan Shields is accused of attempting to rob the Sunrise 24/7 shop at Strand Road on April 18, 2020.

During the alleged incident, a man was said to have produced a knife and demanded money from staff but a witness in the shop recognised him.

The witness engaged the suspect in conversation and he left empty-handed.

Shields, who is of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared before Derry Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody at appear at Derry Crown Court on March 13.