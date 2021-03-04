Man sent for trial on a charge of attempting to rob a shop in Derry's city centre

Contact
The attempted robbery took place at the Sunrise shop in Derry last April.
A 32-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with the attempted robbery of a shop in the city last year.
Caolan Shields is accused of attempting to rob the Sunrise 24/7 shop at Strand Road on April 18, 2020.
During the alleged incident, a man was said to have produced a knife and demanded money from staff but a witness in the shop recognised him.
The witness engaged the suspect in conversation and he left empty-handed.
Shields, who is of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared before Derry Magistrates Court.
He was remanded in custody at appear at Derry Crown Court on March 13.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry woman Deirdre Mahon will be one of the panel of experts carrying out an independent investigation
Jason Smyth at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019 in Dubai. (Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.