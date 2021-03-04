Contact

Man arrested and items seized during a police operation in the Creggan area of Derry today

PSNI say it is part of investigation into violent dissident republican activity

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Staff reporter

A man has been arrested and items seized during a police operation in the Creggan area of Derry today.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from local district police officers, have conducted a search in Creggan in Derry today and arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said: “Today’s arrest of a 30 year old man under the Terrorism Act is in relation to our ongoing enquiry into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the Derry/Londonderry community over recent months.

"A number of electronic items have been seized and searches of land and outbuildings are also currently under way.”

He appealed to the public for information to help keep people safe.

Detective Chief Superintendent Murray added: “Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we have recently seen them once again turn their guns on the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men, particularly in the North West.

“As well as causing brutal injuries to the victims they have put the NHS under increasing pressure during the pandemic which is beyond reckless.

"I would ask that anyone with information on their activities, especially the location of the guns and explosives which they often leave in public areas, to tell the police.”

The man, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, has been conveyed to Musgrave Police Station where he will be questioned by detectives.

 

