New funding to support the Derry to London air service for the next two years

Contact
City of Derry Airport
More funding is being made to support the future of City of Derry Airport.
The Northern Ireland Executive and the British government's Department of Transport have agreed to continue to provide around £4m in funding for the crucial Derry to London service run by Loganair over the next two years.
The news has been welcomed by Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton.
“It is welcome news that the Executive has today agreed to proposals from the Economy Minister Diane Dodds to fund the City of Derry Airport to London PSO (Public Service Obligation) route from April 2021 to March 2023," he said.
"The £2million funding will be 50% of a wider package being supported by the UK Government Department for Transport.
"This is positive news in what is a very difficult time for our airport and travel industry.
"Airports and good infrastructure are key factors in attracting business and providing better connectivity. Improving and investing in these areas is great news for the North West.”
Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the new funding would help deliver 'vital connectivity and a regionally balanced economy'.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Jason Smyth at Dublin Airport on Team Ireland's return from the World Para Athletics Championships 2019 in Dubai. (Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.