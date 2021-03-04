New funding to support the Derry to London air service for the next two years

More funding is being made to support the future of City of Derry Airport.

The Northern Ireland Executive and the British government's Department of Transport have agreed to continue to provide around £4m in funding for the crucial Derry to London service run by Loganair over the next two years.

The news has been welcomed by Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

“It is welcome news that the Executive has today agreed to proposals from the Economy Minister Diane Dodds to fund the City of Derry Airport to London PSO (Public Service Obligation) route from April 2021 to March 2023," he said.

"The £2million funding will be 50% of a wider package being supported by the UK Government Department for Transport.

"This is positive news in what is a very difficult time for our airport and travel industry.

"Airports and good infrastructure are key factors in attracting business and providing better connectivity. Improving and investing in these areas is great news for the North West.”

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the new funding would help deliver 'vital connectivity and a regionally balanced economy'.