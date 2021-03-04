Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

The 'Mem' Hall chosen in readers poll as the favourite building in Derry

Historic Apprentice Boys' base is a key landmark in the city

The 'Mem' Hall chosen in readers poll as the favourite building in Derry

The Memorial Hall at Society Street.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Apprentice Boys of Derry's Memorial Hall has been named the city's favourite building.

The historic building, which was built in 1877, took the honours in the recent poll run by the Derry News and the Derry Now website.

Thousands of people cast a vote in the poll.

After seeking nominations, a final shortlist of five buildings were put to the vote.

The shortlisted buildings were the Memorial Hall at Society Street, along with the Guildhall, St Columb's Hall, St Columb's Cathedral and St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

After a massive response, it was the Memorial Hall, commonly referred to as the 'Mem' Hall, which received the most votes.

The Society Street building was constructed in memory of the 13 Apprentice Boys who closed the City gates in 1688 during the Siege of Derry.

Within the 'Mem' Hall there is a museum dedicated to the history and heritage of the Siege

The building is neo-gothic, with a strong Scottish baronial façade.

While the hall is one of Derry's most historic buildings, it is still very much in use today.

The hall plays a key central role in the annual Maiden City Festival.

It is also a popular stopping point for the many thousands of tourists who visit Derry each year.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie