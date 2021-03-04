The 'Mem' Hall chosen in readers poll as the favourite building in Derry

The Apprentice Boys of Derry's Memorial Hall has been named the city's favourite building.

The historic building, which was built in 1877, took the honours in the recent poll run by the Derry News and the Derry Now website.

Thousands of people cast a vote in the poll.

After seeking nominations, a final shortlist of five buildings were put to the vote.

The shortlisted buildings were the Memorial Hall at Society Street, along with the Guildhall, St Columb's Hall, St Columb's Cathedral and St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

After a massive response, it was the Memorial Hall, commonly referred to as the 'Mem' Hall, which received the most votes.

The Society Street building was constructed in memory of the 13 Apprentice Boys who closed the City gates in 1688 during the Siege of Derry.

Within the 'Mem' Hall there is a museum dedicated to the history and heritage of the Siege

The building is neo-gothic, with a strong Scottish baronial façade.

While the hall is one of Derry's most historic buildings, it is still very much in use today.

The hall plays a key central role in the annual Maiden City Festival.

It is also a popular stopping point for the many thousands of tourists who visit Derry each year.