More roadworks planned to start in Eglinton later this month

Repair work on a road in Eglinton will begin later this month.

A £104,000 resurfacing scheme on the C506 Edenreagh Road is due to commence on March 15.

According to the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), the scheme, which starts near the junction with the Gorticross Road and continues north eastwards for a distance of 625 metres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from 8am to 6pm daily from Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 20.

A two-way diversion will be in place via C507 Tirbracken Road, B118 Tamnaherin Road Road, C506 Edenreagh Road.

Access for residents and landowners will be maintained.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible, allow extra time for their journey and follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

“Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

“All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

“In the interests of public safety and the safety of the contractor’s workforce the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.”

Meanwhile, a £145,000 resurfacing scheme on the U1147 Ervy Road in Eglinton got underway last Thursday.

To facilitate the works, there will be a full road closure from 8am to 6pm daily from February 25 to Saturday, March 13.