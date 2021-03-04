Busy Gransha roundabout to be transformed as part of plans for new £60m housing development in Derry

Contact
The main entrance into the Gransha site off the roundabout.
One of the busiest road junctions in Derry is to be transformed.
Thousands of vehicles use the Gransha roundabout every day and there are often long tailbacks around it.
It is the main entrance into the huge Gransha healthcare site, which is also home to Oakgrove Integrated College.
There have long been calls for the roundabout and road system at Gransha to be upgraded.
This is now going to happen as part of work on a massive new housing development close to the Gransha site.
Planning permission was yesterday granted for the first phases of the £60m development.
There will 295 houses and apartments built as part of the development.
As part of the plans, a 'new arm' will be created off Gransha roundabout and traffic lights will be installed to manage the large amount of traffic which uses the roundabout every day.
