Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Busy Gransha roundabout to be transformed as part of plans for new £60m housing development in Derry

Traffic lights to be installed and 'new arm' to be built on to the roundabout

Busy Gransha roundabout to be transformed as part of plans for new £60m housing development in Derry

The main entrance into the Gransha site off the roundabout.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

One of the busiest road junctions in Derry is to be transformed.

Thousands of vehicles use the Gransha roundabout every day and there are often long tailbacks around it.

It is the main entrance into the huge Gransha healthcare site, which is also home to Oakgrove Integrated College.

There have long been calls for the roundabout and road system at Gransha to be upgraded.

This is now going to happen as part of work on a massive new housing development close to the Gransha site.

Planning permission was yesterday granted for the first phases of the £60m development.

There will 295 houses and apartments built as part of the development.

As part of the plans, a 'new arm' will be created off Gransha roundabout and traffic lights will be installed to manage the large amount of traffic which uses the roundabout every day.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie