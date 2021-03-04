Disgust at recent dumping and littering at popular Ballyarnett park in Derry

Fly-tipping and general littering is now a big problem at a 'beauty spot' in Derry, it has been claimed.

Last weekend, a swing at a play park within Ballyarnett Country Park was destroyed by arsonists.

Now, a local councillors has raised concerns about other ongoing issues in the park.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she had received 'loads' of complaints in recent weeks about activity in the park.

“We have had fly tipping, general littering, broken glass in and around the play park, play equipment burned and now this report of what just looks like destruction of a local beauty spot,” she said.

“I have been liaising with council on all these issues and hopefully they will be able to fine the fly tipper.

“They have had to close the play park for health and safety reasons at the weekend.

“They have had to spend rate payers money ordering new play equipment.

“And they will again have to spend further rate payers money now to clean up this mess.”

Cllr Duffy described the behaviour of those responsible as an 'absolute disgrace'.

“I would appeal to everyone using the country park to treat it with respect.

“t is a much appreciated area of natural beauty for this local community and people have enough going on withut having to deal with this.”

The play park at Ballyarnett has been closed a number of times in recent years as a result of vandalism attacks.