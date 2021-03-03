Police given more time to question man about suspicious death of woman at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry last year

Police have been given more time to question a man in connection with the suspicious death of a woman at Altnagelvin Hospital last year.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team this arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows in Derry on August 3.

A PSNI tonight said that they have been granted a further 36 hours to question the man.