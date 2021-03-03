Car with two children on board hit by an object on a busy Derry road this afternoon

A car containing a woman and two children was hit by an object in Derry this afternoon.

The object smashed one of the car windows but, miraculously, none of the passengers were seriously injured.

The attacked happened on Glengalliagh Road today around 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Do you have dashcam footage from near Collon Lane? Or maybe you witnessed this incident?

"A lady with two children in the back was driving along the road when her vehicle was hit by an object, believed to be thrown by youths.

"This object hit the rear passenger side of her car, the window right beside where her child was seated.

"If anyone has any information that can assist Police, then please call 101 quoting serial 1177 of the 3rd of March 2021."