Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Car with two children on board hit by an object on a busy Derry road this afternoon

Police appeal for information about attack at Glengalliagh Road

Car with two children on board hit by an object on a busy Derry road this afternoon

The damage caused to the car.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A car containing a woman and two children was hit by an object in Derry this afternoon.

The object smashed one of the car windows but, miraculously, none of the passengers were seriously injured.

The attacked happened on Glengalliagh Road today around 3.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Do you have dashcam footage from near Collon Lane? Or maybe you witnessed this incident?

"A lady with two children in the back was driving along the road when her vehicle was hit by an object, believed to be thrown by youths.

"This object hit the rear passenger side of her car, the window right beside where her child was seated.

"If anyone has any information that can assist Police, then please call 101 quoting serial 1177 of the 3rd of March 2021."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie