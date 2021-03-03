Man charged in court for allegedly dealing drugs in Derry park in the middle of the day

A man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in a Derry park appeared in court today.

The man was arrested on Monday after police were alerted by park wardens around suspicious activity at Brooke Park.

He appeared before Derry Magistrates Court today where he was charged with possession of cannabis resin with intent to supply.

An application for anonymity was granted by the judge on the basis of a 'general threat' in Derry from dissident republicans against those charged with drug-dealing.

This means the man's identity cannot be made public.

The court was told that when police officers arrived at Brooke Park around 4pm on Monday following the report from the park wardens, they closed off the main entrances to the park.

Officers observed the defendant but when he saw the officers he ran out of the park through the side entrance at De Moleyn Park.

Officers gave chase and the man was seen running towards Crawford Square and then into Northland Way.

The officers lost sight of the man but they then received information that a man had been seen hiding in a garden in the area and had been seen hiding a bag in a hedge in the garden.

The police officers located the defendant hiding in the garden and he was arrested.

A police officer told the court that police searches of the man and the garden recovered a quantity of herbal cannabis.

The defendant also had £200 in cash on his person.

During a subsequent search of the defendant's home address, police found quantities of Class A and Class B drugs along with £2,000 in cash.

During interviews with officers, the man said the drugs were for his own use and that the money was his personal savings.

A bail application was made in court on the defendant's behalf.

His defence solicitor said it would be 'months and months' before the case was dealt with as a result of the analysis needed on items seized by the police, including a phone and the suspected drugs.

The solicitor said his client admitted possessing the drugs but would say that they were for his personal use and would deny the allegations of supplying drugs.

The solicitor said his client would also admit that he had a drug problem.

The PSNI officer told the court that police would 'strongly object' to the defendant being released on bail.

The officer said they believed there was a 'high risk' of the man reoffending.

She said the defendant was also involved in two separate cases currently going through the court in relation to allegations of drug-dealing.

The officer told the court that a mitigating factor was that the defendant was allegedly dealing drugs in a public park during daylight hours.

Despite the police objections, the man was released on bail.

He must reside at an agreed address and report to a police station three times a week.

He must also observe a curfew from 10pm to 7am every day.

The man was also banned from taking non-prescribed drugs and was also ordered to seek help for his drug issues.

The case was adjourned until March 24 next when the defendant will appear again before the local court.