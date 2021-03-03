Work to start soon on £60m housing development in the Waterside area of Derry

Contact
The site of the new houses marked in red.
Planning permission was today granted for the first phases of a massive housing development in the Waterside area of Derry.
A total of 295 houses and apartments will be built during phase one, two and three of the development on a large site at the junction of Clooney Road and Rossdowney, close to the Caw roundabout.
The land is owned by a company called South Square Bank.
They had applied to Derry City and Strabane District Council for planning permission to build 110 detached houses, 166 semi-detached houses and 19 apartments on the land.
This application was approved this afternoon by the council's Planning Committee.
A spokesperson for South Bank Bank that they hoped to start work on the development as soon as possible, with the first properties completed within 'nine to 12 months'.
The spokesperson said that the new properties represented an investment of £60m and that 100 construction jobs would be created during the building of the first phases of the development.
Read a full report from today's Planning Committee meeting in tomorrow's Derry News
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.