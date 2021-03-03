South Derry hotel gets the green light

Outline planning permission has been granted for a new 20-bed hotel facility outside Maghera.

The plan will see the hotel built between the Glenshane and Fallagloon roads outside the South Derry town, and will create a number of jobs in the area.

A further planning application with more detailed plans will still require approval before the plans can be finalised.

Permission has also been granted for a new factory building for Specialist Joinery Group on the Coleraine Road, Maghera, and a development of 11 detached dwellings in the Desertmartin Road area of Magherafelt.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council's Planning Committee, Cllr Sean McPeake, welcomed the decisions.

"As a Planning Committee we have a vital role to play in helping to support strategic and sustainable economic growth here," he said.

"In passing such significant developments such as additional new factory space for the long established family company Specialist Joinery Group and a new hotel for the district, we are doing just that.

"These developments are crucial to allow our local economy to continue to grow while also creating additional jobs for local people in Mid Ulster.

“Mid Ulster has the fastest growing population of any of the 11 council areas and with that growth comes demand for housing. The availability of quality housing is key to ensuring that local people have the opportunity to live and work in their hometowns and villages.

"Housing developments, particularly those close to our towns, help to ensure that we meet accommodation needs, while also contributing to the vibrancy of our retail centres.”