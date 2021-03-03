Derry radio station awarded new licence to support its development

A Derry radio station has been awarded a new licence to support its development.

River Radio has been awarded a Community Digital Sound Programme (C-DSP) licence from communications’ regulator, Ofcom.

Such licences are for community radio stations wishing to broadcast on DAB digital radio.

They were introduced in 2020 primarily with broadcast via small-scale radio multiplex services in mind, although they also allow for broadcast on local radio multiplex services.

Community radio services are not run for financial gain.

Instead, they exist primarily for the good of members of the public or particular target communities and in order to deliver social gain.

A spokesperson for River Radio said they were delighted to have been awarded the new licence.

“We are really excited to be the first in Northern Ireland and one of the first in the UK to have been granted this licence for our service which will be aimed at the youth population,” the spokesperson said.

The news is the latest boost for local community radio.

Last month, local company Foyle DAB was awarded a 'small scale radio multiplex' licence from Ofcom.

The service will ultimately provide a platform for licensed radio stations to access the digital radio DAB network.

Richard Moore, who also set up Derry’s Drive 105 community radio station, said that station's success played a major role in persuading Ofcom to grant the licence.

He said the DAB network would help Drive 105 reach a greater audience.